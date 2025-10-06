‘Life felt like a slave’: Ex-H-1B holder says switching to B-1 visa gave him freedom to build his own business 

For many Indian professionals, landing an H-1B visa and working in the United States is often seen as the pinnacle of success — a ticket to high-paying tech jobs, international exposure, and the so-called American dream. But for Aniruddha, an Indian entrepreneur who spent nearly a decade on an H-1B, the experience turned out to be far more restrictive than liberating.

After nine years in the US, he decided to give up his H-1B status and switch to a B-1 business visa, a move he says has “completely changed his life.” Sharing his story on Instagram, Aniruddha drew a sharp contrast between his life as an H-1B worker and the freedom he now enjoys as a business owner.

“I was on an H-1B visa for nine years and then switched to a B-1 — and that’s when my life completely changed,” he wrote.

During his years under the H-1B, Aniruddha says he was constantly burdened by visa restrictions and bureaucratic uncertainty. He couldn’t start his own business in the U.S., was limited to just one annual trip to India, and lived with the constant anxiety of renewals and policy shifts.

“Life was mundane — felt like a slave,” he said, describing how the rigid system stifled his professional and personal autonomy despite his success in a high-profile corporate job.

The B-1 visa, designed for short-term business visits rather than full-time employment, opened up a different kind of flexibility. From his base in India, Aniruddha now runs his own limited liability company (LLC), makes two business trips to the U.S. each year, and enjoys a 10-year visa validity period without the annual stress of renewal.

“Life feels in my control and exciting every day,” he said. “Running my own LLC legally, travelling twice a year to the U.S. from India, visa valid for 10 years, no stress about policy changes, enjoying entrepreneurship.”

His post quickly went viral, sparking debate among professionals and aspiring immigrants. While many praised his courage to step away from the traditional H-1B route, others raised questions about visa legality and long-term practicality.

One user commented, “But being in B-1, you are not allowed to be engaged in any productive/income-generating work. Then how will you run the business in the U.S.?”

Others pointed out the trade-offs: “You will never get a green card on a B-1; H-1B can file I-140. H-1B at least provides job stability; businesses are risky!”

Some were curious about the financial feasibility of such a switch. “Where does the investment for your LLC come from? Not everyone in India who wants an H-1B is sitting on a pile of investment money. This is not for beginners,” one follower noted.

The H-1B visa allows U.S. employers to hire foreign professionals for specialized roles in fields like IT, engineering, medicine, and research. It typically ties the worker to a single employer and limits independent work or entrepreneurship. In contrast, the B-1 visa permits business travel, meetings, and negotiations — but not direct employment or income generation within the U.S.

Aniruddha’s experience, while unconventional, has reignited a conversation about the price of security versus the pursuit of freedom in the visa system. For some, the H-1B remains a reliable gateway to long-term residence and career stability. For others like Aniruddha, the B-1 path offers something rarer — the freedom to define work and success on one’s own terms.