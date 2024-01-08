scorecardresearch
Light to moderate rainfall expected in Delhi and adjoining areas, IMD issues orange alert

Light to moderate rainfall expected in Delhi and adjoining areas, IMD issues orange alert

IMD also warned of lower level easterly winds that could cause light isolated rainfall or snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 9.

A fresh rainfall spell likely over northwest and central India, said IMD

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across central and northwest India for today and tomorrow, January 9. The IMD issued an orange alert for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday, predicting rain and thunderstorms in some areas.

“A fresh rainfall spell likely over northwest and central India (with isolated thunderstorm/ hailstorm over east Rajasthan & west Madhya Pradesh) on January 8 and 9,” said IMD in its bulletin.

“There will be a temporary rise in maximum and minimum temperatures during this period. After the rain stops and the WD (western disturbance) moves away, temperatures are expected to drop again and we can expect cold wave conditions to set in over parts of northwest India,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

IMD also warned of lower level easterly winds that could cause light isolated rainfall or snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 9. 

Published on: Jan 08, 2024, 7:10 AM IST
