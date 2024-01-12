Lohri on January 13 or 14? Date, significance, history. Everything you need to know

Lohri, a festival celebrating the harvest season and the ripening of winter crops, will be observed on January 14.

The occasion typically includes gatherings with family and friends to enjoy traditional food, folk music, and dance. It also signifies the start of longer days and is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti.

There has been some uncertainty on the exact date for Lohri in 2024, with debates over whether it should be celebrated on January 13 or 14.

According to the Drik Panchang, Makar Sankranti will fall on January 15, making Lohri fall on January 14. In some parts of Punjab, celebrations may occur on January 13. Lohri, or Lohadi in some regions, involves prayer to the fire god and seeking blessings for family and loved ones.

Rituals include offerings of popcorn, gajak, til, gur, and peanuts to the fire, and performances of giddha, a folk dance form. Men also participate by dancing to dhol beats. Prayers are offered to Agni Devta, and bhog is offered while performing traditional songs.



The festival is considered auspicious for newlyweds and newborns. In some cities, children collect money, til, jaggery, peanuts, gajak, and rewari from elders as they go door-to-door on Lohri.