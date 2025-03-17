'Looking forward...': PM Narendra Modi debuts on Truth Social, reminisces 'Howdy Modi' moment with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Truth Social, the social media platform owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. His arrival on the platform coincided with the US President Donald Trump sharing Modi’s recent podcast with Lex Fridman.

"Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come," PM Modi's first post on the platform read.

Accompanying the Prime Minister's post was a special picture from the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, in September 2019, where he and Trump were seen holding hands in a show of camaraderie.

Sharing the video link to Modi’s conversation with Fridman, Trump amplified the prime minister’s wide-ranging discussion on India’s civilizational outlook, global issues and his personal journey.

Acknowledging the gesture, Modi responded, "Thank you my friend, President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues, and more."

During the three-hour podcast, Modi spoke about his strong rapport with Trump, emphasizing that their mutual trust remained unshaken even when Trump was out of office. He highlighted how both leaders share a commitment to putting their nations first.

When asked what he admired about Trump, Modi recalled a moment from the ‘Howdy Modi’ event when Trump broke security protocol to join him for a lap around the stadium. "I was touched by his courage and his trust in me," he said.

Reflecting on the recent assassination attempt on Trump, Modi said, "His life was for his nation. His reflection showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in Nation First. I stand for India first, and that’s why we connect so well. These are the things that truly resonate."

Setting another benchmark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the world's most followed leader on X (formally Twitter) in July 2024 with over 100 million followers. Comparing the followers of various Indian politicians on X, PM Modi stands out significantly at 105.8 million in terms of followers as of March 17.

Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has consistently used it for constructive engagement. He maintains an active and engaging persona, follows numerous common citizens, interacts with them, replies to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. PM Modi has always used this platform organically, without ever resorting to paid promotions or bots.