Noida pub plays dubbed Ramayana video on big screen; owner, manager booked

On Monday, the co-owner as well as the manager of the Noida franchise of Lord of the Drinks were arrested after a purportedly dubbed video of TV serial Ramayana was played on a big screen inside the facility.

The clip was widely shared on social media platforms, with a call for strict actions against those involved. The police had lodged an FIR on its own.

The purported video showed the characters of Lord Ram and demon king Ravana with modern music playing in the backdrop.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Avasthy said that the video went viral on social media on Monday morning and is said to be from Lord of the Drinks resto-bar located in the Gardens Galleria mall.

Taking cognisance of the matter immediately, an FIR was lodged at Sector 39 police station, Avasthy said.

"Three people - the restro bar's co owner, its manager and the DJ who played the video were booked after the police suo motu took cognisance of the clips," Avasthy told PTI.

Co-owner Manak Agarwal and manager Abhishek Soni were among those held while the DJ is currently in Chennai.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), the police said.

Sharing the video of the clip on Twitter, an internet user threatened vandalism at the resto-bar.

"This video is being played publicly in Noida and Hindu religion is being mocked. Action should be taken on this immediately otherwise if vandalism takes place, then they only (the resto-bar) would be responsible for it," a user tweeted in Hindi and tagged UP Police as well as the Noida Police handles in the post.

(With inputs from PTI)

Watch: IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - David Warner-led DC to face Rohit Sharma-led MI; players, match timings, toss; RCB vs LSG match highlights