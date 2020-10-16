LPG cylinder home delivery will now need OTP from Nov 1; check out new rule

Starting November 1, individuals who want to get liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders delivered to home will require a one-time password (OTP) for the same. Oil companies are implementing the new system Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) to prevent theft of LPG cylinders and identify customers.

The DAC process for LPG cylinders' home delivery will be implemented first in 100 smart cities and will be expanded further if the transition is smooth for customers. A pilot project is already underway in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The new DAC process of LPG cylinder delivery is simple. When an individual books the LPG cylinder, she/he will get a code on the registered mobile number, which they have to show for receiving the gas cylinder at the time of delivery. This would ensure that the delivery is not made to an incorrect person.

Here's all you need to know about it:

Under the new DAC system, delivery shall only be completed when the customer shows the code/OTP generated and received through their registered mobile number.

In case the customer's mobile number is not updated, the delivery guy with the help of an app will update in real-time and generate the code.

With the implementation of this system, customers whose details, i.e. the address, registered mobile number are incorrect would face difficulties and delivery of their gas cylinder can also be stopped.

After 100 smart cities, it shall later be expanded to other cities.

The system will not apply to commercial cylinders.

Moreover, the address and mobile number of the customer need to be accurate for LPG cylinder home deliveries from November 1 across the 100 smart cities in the country.

