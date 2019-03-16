Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 16: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon film earns Rs 76 crore

Luka Chuppi is continuing its phenomenal run at the box office, having earned Rs 1.62 crore on Friday alone. In total, Director Laxman Utekar's film has collected over Rs 76 crore at the domestic box office in two weeks. Film analyst Taran Adarsh said Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer film has maintained a strong grip at the box office. He added the absence of major films this week was benefitting the movie produced by Dinesh Vijan. He said the box office collection of Luka Chuppi was expected to grow substantially on the third Saturday and Sunday.

#LukaChuppi maintains a strong grip on [third] Fri... Absence of major film/s this week is benefiting holdover titles... Expect substantial growth on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr. Total: 76.86 cr. India biz. "A situational comedy with a message... Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment... Superb climax... Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended!" he tweeted. #OneWordReview#LukaChuppi: WINNER.

A situational comedy with a message... Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment... Superb climax... Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended! #LukaChuppiReview pic.twitter.com/6yngBwgclN taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

Luka Chuppi has garnered appreciation from the people but has received mixed response from the critics. It has been produced at a production budget of Rs 25 crore. The film was released on March 1 and has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, so far.

The story revolves around Vinod "Guddu" Shukla, who is a television reporter in Mathura. He falls in love with Rashmi Trivedi, a headstrong woman. Guddu proposes marriage but Rashmi suggests a live-in relationship. Confusion and chaos begins when their traditional families assume them to be married and start living with them.

