Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, time, when and where to watch Chandra Grahan in India; check dos and don'ts

A partial lunar eclipse is set to occur on the night of October 28 and continue into the early hours of October 29. This comes just 14 days after the annular solar eclipse that shadowed parts of the western hemisphere.

Lunar eclipse 2023: Date, time and duration

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, a partial lunar eclipse will occur on 28-29 October, 2023 (6-7 Kartika, 1945 Saka Era). Though the Moon will enter penumbra at midnight of October 28, the umbral phase will start in the early hours of October 29.

The umbral phase of this eclipse will begin at 1:05 am IST on October 29 and will end at 02:24 am IST. The duration of the Eclipse will be 1 hour 19 minutes with very small magnitude 0.126.

Will partial lunar eclipse be visible in India?

The eclipse will be visible from all places of India around mid-night. The eclipse will be visible in the region covering Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, north–eastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific Ocean.

Lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the moon comes under shadow of the Earth.

When is the next lunar eclipse?

The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India on September 7, 2025 and the same will be a total lunar eclipse. The last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on November 8, 2022 and it was a total eclipse.

Dos and Don'ts during Chandra Grahan

Do:

Chant mantras or devotional songs

Meditate on your isht devta (chosen deity)

Donate to charity

Eat sattvic food (food that is pure and light)

Get enough rest and sleep

Don’t:

Eat non-vegetarian food or drink alcohol

Cut your hair or nails

Start any new projects or ventures

Travel long distances

