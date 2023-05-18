Mad for Mango: India consumed mangoes worth Rs 25 crore through Zepto in April

Mango, often deemed as the king of fruits has a special place in most Indians' hearts and plates. The summer fruit brings joy and an elaborate variety of beverages and baked goods in the season.

This love for mangoes was seen on grocery delivery apps as well. 10-minute grocery app Zepto clocked mango sales worth Rs 25 cr from just the 10 cities where the app and its services are functional.

According to Zepto, Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri have the most admirers in the markets of Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. And, so the premium mango variety constituted a 30% share of total Mango sales on Zepto. Bainganpalli, which is produced in Andhra Pradesh, was sold widely in the southern cities with 25% of sales, while Kesar was the third most in-demand category of Mangoes at 15%, the company said.

"Fresh fruits and vegetables are one of the fastest-growing and critical categories on Zepto, covering over 50% of shopper baskets," said Srinibas Swain, Senior Vice President and Business Head for Zepto’s Fresh Category.

The company also said that it sources mangoes from about 1,000 farmers across the country. "Varieties of mangoes come from different parts. Ratnagiri and Devgad for Alphonsoes; Jalna & Junagarh for Kesar mangoes, Anantapur, Chittor, and Kolhapur for the Badami variety. Pallakad for Lalbagh, Krishnagiri, Ramnagar for Totapuri; Malihabad, Sahrangpur, Sitapur, Meerut for Dasheri; Banaras, Balrampur for Chausa and Barasaat for Malda.

Zepto is a quick commerce company that promises 10-minute doorstep delivery of groceries. It was founded by two teenage college dropouts, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra in 2020. The startup is a 'soonicorn' at a valuation of $900 million.