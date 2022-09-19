Madhya Pradesh govt increases age limit for MPPSC candidates  

The Madhya Pradesh government has increased the age limit for candidates appearing for the examination by the state Public Service Commission (MPPSC). In a tweet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that some candidates had crossed the age limit as examinations were not held due to Covid. To do justice to them, he said, his government has decided to increase the age limit by three years.

At present, the age limit for the general category is 40 years, 45 years for women and people from Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), Economic Weaker Section (EWS), and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). However, the age limit for police and security forces for the unreserved category is just 33 years and 38 years for other categories.

COVID-19 के चलते PSC की परीक्षाएं न होने पर आवेदन के जो पात्र युवा आयु सीमा पार कर गए हैं, उनके साथ न्याय हो सके, इसलिए उनकी मांगों के आधार पर PSC की परीक्षा में केवल 1 वर्ष के लिए आवेदक की अधिकतम आयु सीमा 3 साल बढ़ाने का फैसला हम कर रहे हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 19, 2022

As the state PCS examinations could not take place due to the pandemic, several candidates met the chief minister requesting him to increase the limit which they had crossed. The chief minister said he himself believed that it was an injustice against those who had crossed the eligible age due to Covid. He said the government has now decided to relax the maximum age limit by three years for once so that justice can be done.



The general administration department has issued an order saying the age limit has been increased in the examinations for recruitment for vacant posts to be conducted by the MPPSC till December 2023.