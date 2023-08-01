Maharashtra: 17 killed as girder machine collapses during Samruddhi Expressway construction; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

As many as 17 workers were killed and three were injured after a girder launcher machine, fell on them in Shahapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday. Several people are still feared trapped beneath the debris and efforts are currently underway to rescue them.

The machine is a special-purpose mobile gantry crane used in bridge construction. The incident took place during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, police personnel as well as fire officials have been deployed for rescue and relief work. "We got information about the incident at around 1:30 am and our first team started the rescue operation around 5:30 am. Our search and rescue operation is still underway. Sniffer dogs have also been used for rescue," NDRF Assistant Commandant Sarang Kurve told news agency ANI.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each victim and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

“Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 1, 2023

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed pain over the incident. Taking to Twitter, he announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the kin of the deceased and issued instructions for proper treatment of those injured at the state government's expense.

"The unfortunate accident of crane collapse at midnight on Samrudhi Highway at Shahapur Sarlambe is very unfortunate and saddening. So far 17 people have died in this accident. An aid of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced to the families of the deceased workers and instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured immediately at government expense," Shinde noted.

शहापूर सरलांबे येथे समृध्दी महामार्गावर मध्यरात्री क्रेन कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्दैवी अपघात हा अत्यंत दुर्दैवी आणि दुःखदायक आहे. या दुर्घटनेत आत्तापर्यंत १७ जण मरण पावले आहेत. मृत कामगारांच्या कुटुंबिंयांना प्रत्येकी पाच लाख रुपये मदतीची घोषणा केली असून जखमींवर तातडीने शासकीय खर्चाने… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) August 1, 2023

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. It traverses 10 districts including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik and Thane.

The construction of the Samruddhi Mahamarg is being carried out by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The first phase, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022. It covers a distance of 520 km.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis inaugurated the 80 km long second phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg stretch from Bharvir village in Igatpuri taluka to Shirdi on May 26. Shinde said in May that the third and last phase would be completed by the end of December this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Nuh violence: 3 dead in communal clashes, mobile internet suspended temporarily, schools shut