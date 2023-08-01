Nuh violence: 3 dead in communal clashes, mobile internet suspended temporarily, schools shut

At least three people, including two home guards and a civilian, were killed and several police personnel were injured on Monday after mobs in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

While the violence initially erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh, it was later spread to other areas as well, with mobs in Sohna pelting stones and setting ablaze four vehicles and a shop, as per a PTI report. Protesters there blocked a road for hours.

Nuh violence: Latest updates

1. The Union home ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi.

2. Meanwhile, the Haryana Government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law-and-order situation in Nuh district. In a communication to the Union home secretary, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, sought 20 companies of the RAF "urgently" for one week from July 31, as per PTI.

3. All schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad are closed on Tuesday, August 1. "Taking precautionary measures after the communal tension in district Nuh on Monday, all educational institutions including schools, colleges and coaching centers in Faridabad district will have a holiday on Tuesday. All educational institutions will follow these orders seriously," District Information and Public Relations Office, Faridabad tweeted.

4. "All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders," the Gurugram District Magistrate said in a tweet on Monday.

5. In Gurugram and Nuh, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till Wednesday, August 2, to contain the "intense communal tension", said the Haryana government.

6. Opposition Congress and INLD on Monday targeted the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over the Nuh violence, alleging that the ruling combine has failed on the law and order front.

7. "BJP-JJP has proved to be a complete failure in maintaining law and order in the state. The violence in Nuh is the result of failure of this government," Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of Opposition, said in Haryana Assembly. "The government should understand its responsibility and do everything possible with sensitivity to maintain peace," Hooda said in a tweet in Hindi.

8. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also targeted the Khattar government. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that the BJP-led government in Haryana has ruined the law-and-order situation.

9. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP-JJP government has failed to maintain law and order in the state. If they cannot maintain law and order, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala should resign, Surjewala said. He said the news of violence and vandalism coming from Nuh-Mewat region is extremely worrying as well as heart-wrenching.

10. Speaking to India Today, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhiwani, Narendra Bijarniyan, said that three people have died while around 60 people have been injured in the violence, including several police personnel. “Paramilitary force and Haryana STF have been deployed at the site. The DGP himself is monitoring the situation,” the official said.

It all started when a group of people reportedly threw stones at a rally being taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near Nand village in Nuh district. Vehicles were torched and stones were thrown as clashes broke out over reports of cow vigilante and Bhiwani deaths case accused Monu Manesar visiting Mewat.

Monu Manesar's name was mentioned in the FIR registered over the death of Nasir and Junaid in February this year. Their charred remains were found in a Bolero in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

(With PTI inputs)

