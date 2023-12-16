Maharashtra bureaucrat's son allegedly runs car over his girlfriend after a fight, case filed

A woman near a hotel in Thane Mumbai reportedly suffered injuries across her body after her boyfriend attempted to run her over with his car. The man, identified as Ashwajit Gaikwad, is the son of Anil Gaikwad, the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and the incident took place on December 11.

The woman, identified as Priya Singh, shared the story on her Instagram account. She claimed that after Ashwajit called her, she had gone to meet him at a family function on December 11 at 4 am. After observing that he was "behaving strangely", she requested to have a private conversation with him.

Priya also mentioned that he was with a friend who began insulting her. She claimed that after she urged Ashwajit to stand up for her, he started hitting her. "My boyfriend slapped me, tried to strangle my neck, I tried to push him away. He bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair and his friend out of nowhere pushed me to the ground," said Priya Singh on her Instagram.

She further added that Ashwajit asked his driver to run her over as she rushed to his car to grab her purse and phone after the abusive incident. They ran over the car on her legs and fled away from the spot, she said.

"My right leg is broken, and I had to undergo surgery, had to put a rod in my right leg. I have bruises all over my body, my arms, my back, and my stomach area is deeply scrapped," said Priya. She further claimed that she had been dating Ashwajit for four-and-a-half years at this point.

She also said that after the incident, she attempted to file a complaint at the Kasarwadavli Police Station in Thane, but the staff members there declined to do so because of pressure from higher-ups.

After her post went viral on social media, a case was filed. Ashwajit Gaikwad and two other individuals, including the driver, were charged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the same police station.

Meanwhile, a senior police official denied the allegations posed by the woman that the police did not register the case as per her statement, reported news agency PTI. "Probe into the incident is underway, and no arrest has been made so far," the official told PTI.

Priya Singh is receiving medical care at a private hospital right now. She claimed that since filing the FIR, Ashwajit's friends had been threatening her and her sister.