Maharashtra day: CM Thackeray pays tributes to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra movement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tributes in Mumbai to 105 martyrs of the Samyukta (unified) Maharashtra movement on the occasion of the state's foundation day.

Maharashtra was formed on this day in 1960 following the movement.

Governor B S Koshyari attended an event at Shivaji Park in Dadar area here on Sunday to celebrate the state's foundation day.

The CM along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and minister-son Aaditya Thackeray visited the Hutatma Chowk (martyrs' memorial) in south Mumbai to pay homage to the martyrs.

Later, the chief minister in a tweet said, "Paid floral tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement on the occasion of the Maharashtra Day."

For the last two years, the Maharashtra Day was celebrated under the grim shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

The curbs, however, have been lifted now due to a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.