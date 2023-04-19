Maharashtra heatstroke deaths: No events in open spaces between 12-5 pm till heat subsides in state

The Maharashtra government has banned functions and events in open spaces between 12 noon to 5 pm till heat conditions improve in the state. The state government will issue a government resolution in this regard, confirmed Cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

This decision comes after 14 people lost their lives due to sunstroke at an award event in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Out of the deceased, 10 were women and four were men.

Seven patients were taken to the hospital for treatment. The recovering patients were admitted at the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Vashi civic hospital, and Medicover Hospital in Kharghar.

The event where the incident took place was the Maharashtra Bhushan Award event organised by the state government at Navi Mumbai. It was held in an open ground in Khargar and was attended by several lakh people. Most of the attendees were followers of social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari who was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the event, conferred the award.

Dharmadhikari is known for organising tree plantation drives, blood donation and medical camps as well as his deaddiction work in tribal areas.

The incident triggered a massive backlash, spearheaded by the opposition that accused the Maharashtra government of insensitivity. Opposition leader Ajit Pawar also demanded the registration of a case of culpable homicide against the government.

State minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, in response to the backlash, said that the timing was suggested by Dharmadhikari and the event was planned accordingly.

(With inputs from Ritvick Bhalekar)

