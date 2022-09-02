Mahindra's first all-electric SUV XUV400 arriving soon, teaser released

Homegrown sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday teased its first all-electric SUV ‘XUV400’ for the domestic market. The company also revealed that the upcoming SUV is all set for a global debut on September 8, 2022.

The upcoming Mahindra SUV XUV400 would be an electrified version of its internal combustion engine-based car XUV300, unlike the company’s born electric SUVs that will be based on the new INGLO platform. Mahindra’s this launch will also kickstart its electric SUV strategy in the country.

The upcoming XUV400 will go up against the likes of Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona. Moreover, Mahindra XUV400 is expected to cost around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in India.

Mahindra, in a Twitter post, shared a video teaser and said: “Lights. Camera. Electric. XUV400, the new all-electric SUV from the house of Mahindra will be revealing soon to redefine fun.”

The teaser shows the upcoming XUV400 EV’s front end featuring led-DRLs, rear end with led brake lights and the company’s new bronze ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, which is reserved only for the company’s EVs.

Mahindra, in another teaser, also revealed the front end of the XUV400 EV, which looks similar to the eXUV300 concept shown at the 2020 Auto Expo in New Delhi.

This teaser video revealed the upcoming EV’s closed-off front grille’s design with the new bronze Twin Peaks logo.

Mahindra XUV400 is likely to come with several segment-first features like a touchscreen infotainment system powered by Mahindra’s AdrenoX connectivity platform, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and two battery pack options.

In terms of powertrain, the upcoming EV is likely to come equipped with a single electric motor sending power to the front wheels. The electric motor is expected to develop around 150 hp of power and provide a driving range of up to 400 km on a single charge.