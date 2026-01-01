'Main character syndrome too powerful': Investor slams Indian aunties for disrupting Vietnam cruise

Indian-American executive and investor Deedy Das has sparked a conversation online after sharing what she described as an “insane experience” with fellow tourists while travelling in Vietnam.

In a post on X, Das recounted an incident aboard a Ha Long Bay cruise, where a quiet public lounge meant for passengers to enjoy the scenery was allegedly disrupted by a group of fellow travellers.

According to Das, around ten families were seated calmly in the only public lounge on the boat when “six aunties in their 50s” arrived and, as she put it, brought full “Bollywood wife” energy with them. He wrote that the group spent nearly an hour doing their makeup, taking hundreds of selfies and speaking loudly about their supposed acting careers.

The situation, Das said, escalated further when the women began claiming personal connections with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, despite, in her words, never having acted in anything. “Think it can’t get worse. It gets worse,” she wrote.

Das alleged that the group then started singing Bollywood songs at full volume inside the quiet lounge, leaving other passengers — including families and children — sitting in stunned silence. She described fellow travellers exchanging glances in disbelief as the crew attempted to intervene.

According to the post, efforts by the cruise staff to calm the situation were unsuccessful. “Aunties completely immune,” Das wrote, adding that what she termed “main character syndrome” appeared to overpower any attempt to restore calm.

Insane experience with people with zero civic sense when traveling in Vietnam



> be me

> on Ha Long Bay cruise in Vietnam

> only one public lounge on the whole boat

> 10 families quietly enjoying the scenery

> six aunties in their 50s roll up

> full “Bollywood wife” energy

>… pic.twitter.com/k9LEx43lE6 — Deedy (@deedydas) December 31, 2025

The tweet has since gone viral, triggering sharp reactions online. While some users echoed his frustration over civic sense and public behaviour abroad, others criticised the tone of the post.

A user wrote: "Do they not ever feel embarrassed (sic)?"

"Aunties making sure India's civic sense image stays low in front of the world," a second user commented.

"Honestly, they're excited aunties, not criminals. For many folks across Asia/LatAm/Africa, even the US, vacations are social events, not meditation retreats. If you want silence, grab a corner and vibe with your AirPods," a third user reacted.

"Sorry, but that's how people enjoy on a vacation on a public lounge on a cruise... no one really goes there to sit silently and stare at each other," yet another user commented.

"Once had a bunch of aunties like this in a plane to Goa. Were literally screaming at takeoff and singing songs loudly. Had to shout at them to shut up," a user said.