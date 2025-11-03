'Line jumping, fighting at airport': Indian traveller says locals in Vietnam fed up with rude tourists

An Indian traveller has sparked debate online after sharing observations of how Indian tourists were treated during a recent two-week trip to Vietnam. According to the Reddit post, several Vietnamese locals appeared visibly impatient or dismissive toward Indian visitors — a reaction the traveller believes may be linked to unruly behaviour by certain Indian tourists.

Advertisement

The user claimed that hospitality varied significantly between foreigners from Western and East Asian countries and Indian travellers, noting "tone differences" and frustrated facial expressions from local staff in some places. While acknowledging that not all locals behaved this way, the traveller suggested it became “pretty evident” in multiple interactions.

The post then detailed several incidents where Indian tourists allegedly created public disturbance and violated basic travel etiquette. Some of the behaviours he observed included aggressive bargaining at markets, reportedly to the point where street vendors refused to sell goods; chaos at a Vietnamese airport, where Indian passengers allegedly cut queues, broke line barriers, shouted, and argued with officials while rushing to catch flights.

Other instances that left him disillusioned were a confrontation with a French tourist, who reportedly grew frustrated after repeatedly losing queue position due to line-cutting, eventually yelling in anger; and disruptive behaviour at an amusement park, involving shouting parents and crying children, which reportedly frightened nearby visitors, including a Korean family who asked the group to remain quiet.

The traveller said they felt “honestly embarrassed,” adding that while India is a “lovely country,” the lack of civic sense shown by some travellers “is glamorised as boldness back home.”

Advertisement

The post has prompted conversation around responsible tourism, cultural sensitivity, and the growing visibility of Indian travellers globally. Netizens argue that travel etiquette and behaviour overseas increasingly reflect on a country’s image.

"This is the most relatable and painful thing I've read all week. It's the absolute truth and it's why many of us are low-key anxious traveling in groups abroad. The worst part is the complete lack of self-awareness. People think being 'loud and proud' means having zero consideration for anyone else. They leave their civic sense at the Delhi/Mumbai airport and then wonder why they get treated differently. It's not boldness, it's just entitlement. You can't blame the locals or other tourists for getting fed up. We need to start calling this behavior out at home, because this 'chalta hai' attitude is our international reputation now. So embarrassing," a user commented.

Advertisement

A second user wrote: "I think this situation has suddenly worsen in last 10 years. Before that only a few Indians spent holidays abroad. Now that cost of international air travel has significantly reduced, people who think India is the super power also goes out to cause a ruckus."

"I had the same experience in Bangkok and phuket. Indians can't take no for an answer. It's no surprise indians are not warmly welcomed anywhere," a third user weighed in.