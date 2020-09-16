Majinder Singh Sirsa files complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, others for organising 'drug party'

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the allegations of consumption of drugs by celebrities at a party organised by filmmaker Karan Johar. Last year, a video from one of Karan Johar's party went viral, in which top celebrities allegedly consumed drugs. Sirsa said as soon as the NCB will begin its probe, it will open a pandora's box in the ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sirsa told media that he had also filed a simialr complaint with the Mumbai Police on the basis of the video that appeared on August 1 last year, but nothing happened.

The politician said if Mumbai police had taken cognisance to the matter, "Sushant would have still been with us."

Sirsa took to Twitter and wrote, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of NCB at BSF headquarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint about investigation and action against film producer Karan Johar and others for organising a drug party at his residence in Mumbai. That party video must be investigated into!".



I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020

Sirsa wrote a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, among others, for consumption and possession of drugs under chapter IV of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

However, the video never showed any of the celebrities consuming drugs. Sirsa also said that it was shocking to see that an elected legislator had submitted a written complaint to the Mumbai police but they failed to take action on the matter.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: October, November or December -- when will we have COVID-19 cure?

Also read: COVID-19: Engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants' jobs worst hit