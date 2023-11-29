Man dies after getting shot by son's father-in-law during ceremony in Greater Noida

A man was shot by his relative during a wedding ceremony in Greater Noida. Ashok Yadav, the man, was shot by his son's father-in-law Shekhar Yadav.

The incident took place when Ashok was attending his friend's daughter's wedding at a private farmhouse. An argument ensued between Ashok and Shekhar at the ceremony. At around 9:30 pm, Shekhar and two others shot Ashok.

Ashok was rushed to a hospital nearby but died on the way.

Ashok's son is married to Shekhar's daughter. There had been a dispute between the couple, after which they went to court, but both of them reconciled later.

Police rushed to the location where the wedding ceremony was taking place. According to Central Noida DCP Suniti Singh, Ashok is a resident of Hoshiarpur, Noida and Shekhar is from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

"It is being said that there was a divorce case going on between Ashok and Shekhar's children, due to which there was a dispute. Shekhar also had a licenced revolver," the police official said.

On the basis of the complaint received from Ashok's family, a case has been registered against Shekhar's family and the police have formed four teams to search for Shekhar, police said.

The homes of Shekhar's relatives are being raided and the people who had come to attend the wedding are being questioned.

Also watch: All you need to know about mycoplasma, the pathogen behind latest outbreak in China