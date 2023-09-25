Man dives into sewer to retrieve lost Apple AirPods, here's what happened

A man was caught on camera jumping into a sewer to get back his Apple AirPods. The video went viral on social media, with many people expressing shock and disbelief at the man's actions.

In a video shared on Instagram, it shows the man standing on the edge of the sewer, looking down into the murky water. He then takes a deep breath and jumps in. The man disappears from view for a few seconds, before reemerging with his AirPods in his hand.

The man's actions have been met with mixed reactions on social media. Some people have praised him for his dedication to his AirPods, while others have criticized him for putting himself in danger.

"I would do the same," The user wrote. "People working in sewers for less than 20$ an hour, why wouldn’t he jump 2 Minutes to retrieve 200$ AirPods?" one user wrote.

"To be honest I’m not surprised at people going this far," another user wrote. "Is that even legal?," a user wrote. " New fear unlocked! Now I’ve to avoid walking past this," another one commented.

This strange adventure just underscores the intense affection people have for their prized Apple products. In a world increasingly dominated by technology, this intriguing incident serves as a potent symbol of our deep-seated, almost emotional bond with our personal gadgets.

Apple on September 13 announced AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C), incredible sound quality, up to double the Active Noise Cancellation, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit. The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB‐C connector.

