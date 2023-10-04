'Man is man, woman is woman. It's common sense': UK PM Rishi Sunak's take on gender debate divides internet

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's comments on transgenders on Wednesday were equally derided and applauded on social media.

At the Conservatives' annual conference in Manchester, Sunak weighed on the gender debate and said, "We shouldn't get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be."

"A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, that's just common sense," added Sunak.

Some X users said they 'love' Sunak for not mincing words.

I love this guy. — Main Hoon Na (@DedhPasli) October 4, 2023

I have so much disagreement with him in other issues. But this statement is an absolute gold. There are only two genders. A man and a woman. — The Cancer Doctor (@DoctorHussain96) October 4, 2023

“A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, thats just common sense”



That’s about as much truth as someone in government has spoken in a long time 😂 — S-T-E-F-A-N 🎲 (@dyceydycey) October 4, 2023

I agree with him and I am not against anyone. It’s just biology! — Mark Galloway 🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@Covbluenose) October 4, 2023

Another section of X users said Sunak's remarks are miles away from "common sense" .

"I’m so fed up with Sunak talking up the importance of maths, yet his biology knowledge is soo poor. Biological sex is so complicated and interesting and not at all “common sense”. This is before getting involved in the gender argument that affects the trans debate," said an X user.

I’m so fed up with Sunak talking up the importance of maths, yet his biology knowledge is soo poor. Biological sex is so complicated and interesting and not at all “common sense”.



This is before getting involved in the gender argument that affects the trans debate. — Matt (@MatthewWilcox2) October 4, 2023

Sunak does not seem to grasp the difference between sex and gender. The Tory party is getting more and more radical by the minute, it’s scary. — Maarten Horn (@maartenhorn) October 4, 2023

Hoping Sunaks family never need help to change gender ...they now know Sunak thinks they are wrong to want and believe that ! Sickening and disgusting ! — KWitts (@witts_k) October 4, 2023

Not buying this is him speaking .. probably some AI hack — MishMash (@Harrynmishmash) October 4, 2023

Sunak on Wednesday also proposed banning younger generations from ever buying cigarettes, a move which would give Britain some of the world's toughest anti-smoking rules.

The proposals - if they pass into law - would make Britain the first country in Europe to ban cigarette sales to younger people. Denmark is considering a similar move.

They could phase out smoking among young people almost completely as soon as 2040, a government briefing paper with details of the proposals said.

"A 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette," Sunak told the Conservative Party conference of his proposed new rule.

