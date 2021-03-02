'Man of the Match' receives 5 litre of petrol as prize in Bhopal; photo goes viral

In order to highlight the rise in fuel prices problem, 5 litre of petrol was awarded to a cricketer who was judged as 'Man of the Match' in the final bout of a cricket tournament. The photo of the 'Man of the Match' being awarded 5 litre of petrol in Bhopal has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, this particular tournament was organised by Congress leader Manoj Shukla. The final match of the tournament was played on Sunday in which Salauddin Abbasi was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match', according to Times Now.

This is only the latest example of people using creative ways to highlight the issue of rising fuel prices in the country.

Recently, the photo of a man posing in front of a petrol pump with a cricket bat and helmet in hand had also gone viral on social media. The man had posed as if he had scored a century in a cricket match while in actuality it was the petrol price that had reached 100. This was clearly a sarcastic dig at that the fact that petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in the country.

Fuel prices had been increasing steadily in the past few days. Prices of LPG cylinders have also been hiked. On Monday i.e March 1, the price of an LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 in four metro cities.

