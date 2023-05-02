Man outsources his finances to chatbot, gets Rs 18,000 in refund within 24 hours

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT has become the talk of the town ever since its inception in November 2022. People have been using this viral chatbot to complete several tasks. In one such instance, Joshua Browder, the founder and CEO of DoNotPay recently claimed that he received $217.85 (Rs 18,000) in refunds after he asked AI chatbot GPT-4 to "find him money".



While sharing his experience on Twitter, he said that the chatbot has helped him in many ways to recover the lost or unclaimed money.



“I decided to outsource my entire personal financial life to GPT-4 (via the @donotpay chat we are building). I gave AutoGPT access to my bank, financial statements, credit report, and email," Joshua wrote in a Twitter thread.

Browder said that he allowed AutoGPT to access his bank account, financial statements, credit report, and email. To which, the bot used a DoNotPay Plaid connection to log in to each and every bank account and credit card of Browder and scanned more than 10,000 transactions.



After analysing, the bot saw that $80.86 was getting deducted from his account every month in unnecessary subscriptions. It then offered to cancel every single one of them.



The bot then used USPS Lob API to cancel the gym subscriptions after having an automated chat with agents.



Browder then asked AutoGPT to get him an easy refund post the cancellation of subscription. The bot pointed out a United Airlines in-flight Wi-Fi receipt for $36.99 from London to New York in Browder's email and enquired if it functioned correctly or not.



Browder instantly said No to the question. To which, the bot drafted a strongly worded legal letter to United Airlines and then it got a refund of $36.99 within 48 hours.



He also asked AutoGPT to help him with his credit score, and the bot used the Array API to reveal his score and report without any kind of advertisements.



Browder then moved on to his bills and as a customer of Comcast, he asked the bot to negotiate the bills. “Now it was time to unleash GPT-4 on my bills. I am a customer of Comcast and so I asked it to negotiate my bill. When Comcast offered a $50 discount, the bot pushed back. It said: “NO. I want more.” And it got it (+$100). GPT 3.5 never pushed back fwiw,” he tweeted.



In just 24 hours, Browder was able to get up to $217.86. “I am already up $217.86 in under 24 hours and have a dozen other disputes pending. My goal is to have GPT-4 make me $10,000. We are building DoNotPay Chat to be available as a ChatGPT Plugin, on our website and even via iMessage. Consumer rights is the perfect job for A.I!,” he wrote in the tweet.

