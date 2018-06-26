Man tweets a picture of TUV 300 cruising through water to Anand Mahindra, receives epic reply

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group might be known for his entrepreneurial and leadership skills, but not everyone knows that his humour quotient is also top notch. All one needs to do to verify this is to take a look at Mahindra's tweets. A recent incident on Twitter has left people with a hearty laugh. Anand Mahindra, like few others, found a light moment in yesterday's grim scenario in Mumbai. When Twitter user, Sowmitra Joshi, posted a picture of navigating a waterlogged street from the inside of his Mahindra TUV 300, and tweeted to Mahindra, he received an unexpected reply.

Joshi wrote to Mahindra, "Sir Hats off and thanks for giving us TUV 300, drived 4 ft depth through water (sic)."

@anandmahindra sir Hats off& thanks for giving us TUV 300, drived 4 ft depth through water pic.twitter.com/EyJqK0fDiL - Sowmitra Joshi (@SowmitraJoshi) June 25, 2018

Anand Mahindra took notice and tweeted, "Glad to hear that, but please stay safe. Don't push your luck too far. it's not an amphibious vehicle." Mahindra's tweet has been re-tweeted numerous times and has left Twitter amused.

Glad to hear that, but please stay safe. Don't push your luck too far...it's not an amphibious vehicle..! https://t.co/GTHX2Z7pk9 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2018

Mahindra also recently shared a video of a man littering a road who threw a bottle from inside a car. A woman passerby turned around and kicked the bottle back inside the car in a matter only David Beckham is famous for. Taking a dig at Arhaan Singh, the man who was rebuked by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for littering, Mahindra wrote, "...and let's hope the driver doesn't file a suit against her!" Arhaan Singh send the celebrity couple a notice after posting a rant on Facebook as well as commented on Virat Kohli's Instagram video accusing Anushka Sharma of misbehaving. Arhaan Singh's mother also lashed out at Anushka Sharma for insulting her son publicly.

Now she 'bent' that ball into the 'goal' even better than Ronaldo.. This is the kind of World Cup I want to watch... (and let's hope the driver doesn't file a suit against her!) #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/aJxNqf2PRe - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 26, 2018

Recently, Mahindra shared a funny video showing a Mahindra Scorpio SUV 'dancing' during a baraat at a wedding. The business tycoon retweeted the video captioning it, "Kya kehna! Naach meri Jaan. Now I'm just not sure we can provide that as a factory-built feature!!"