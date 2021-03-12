Manoj Bajpayee tests COVID-19 positive; 'Despatch' filming halted

Award-winning Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday i.e March 12. The actor is currently under self-quarantine at his home, confirmed Bajpayee's team in an official statement. Bajpayee was shooting for an OTT exclusive movie titled 'Despatch' when he tested positive. Filming of the movie has been halted. Earlier, the film's director had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Bajpayee's team has released a statement that confirms that the actor has tested positive. "Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped and will resume in a couple of months. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," read the team's official statement.

Shooting for 'Despatch' began on February 6, 2021. At that time Bajpayee had shared a photo of himself from the sets of the film in which a clapper board can also be seen in front of the actor. Bajpayee wrote, "Back to where it feels like home #Despatch commences shoot (sic)."

'Despatch' is expected to be directly released on an OTT/digital platform. It is an investigative thriller whose story unfolds in the deep underbelly of crime journalism. 'Despatch' is directed by Kanu Behl and has been produced by RSVP Movies.

