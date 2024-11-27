'Manyavar chahiye...': Zepto CEO politely rejects Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal's this proposal

In a humorous twist this wedding season, Shaadi.com and Zepto have teamed up for a viral advertising campaign that has prompted other brands to join the playful banter. The collaboration began with a striking hoarding featuring ads from both companies, igniting conversation on social media.

The Zepto advertisement, which also showcased the wedding wear brand Manyavar, posed the question, "Manyavar chahiye? (Want Manyavar?)", highlighting the quick-commerce platform's promise to deliver ethnic wear in just 10 minutes.

Adjacent to this, Shaadi.com’s creative playfully responded with, "Var chahiye (want a groom)? Will take more than 10 minutes," cleverly poking fun at the quick delivery service.

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal took the collaboration to LinkedIn to share. In a post, he wrote, "Who would have expected a crossover between love and 10-minute delivery? For decades, brands operated in isolation, fiercely protective of their lanes and any collaboration meant approaching the partnership with suspicion, a win-lose approach and months of planning."

The lighthearted exchange caught the attention of LinkedIn users, where Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal engaged in a light-hearted banter with Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha. Mittal humorously tagged Palicha, asking, "Vadhu chahiye (Want a bride)?" to which the 22-year-old entrepreneur replied that he was already "married to his company."

Mittal quipped that Palicha was inviting trouble, to which Palicha suggested they take the conversation offline, noting that his mother was also on LinkedIn.

As the playful back-and-forth continued, other brands, including Faasos and CashKaro, joined in on the fun, further amplifying the campaign's reach.

Here are some creative reactions from other brands:

Fernsnpetals, in its Instagram post, wrote, "Var ho ya vadhu – get the perfect gifts on FNP."

Aadit Palicha, co-founder of Zepto, has made headlines this year as one of the youngest individuals on the Hurun India Rich List, boasting a net worth of Rs 4,300 crore. He co-founded Zepto with Stanford dropout Kaivalya Vohra, who, at just 21, has also earned a spot on the list for three consecutive years.