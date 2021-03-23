March 23 Lottery Sambad result: Winners of 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' to be announced at lotterysambadresult.in today at 4 pm

The results of the weekly 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery will be announced on March 23, i.e., Tuesday at 04:00 pm. Participants can log onto lotterysambadresult.in to check the results.

Those interested can purchase a single ticket of the 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery for merely Rs 6 from any lottery shop in West Bengal. The winner of this lottery will take home various prizes including a massive cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh.

Here's how much the prize winners will get

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Steps to check today's lottery Sambad results

Step 1: Visit the official Lottery Sambad website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 23.3.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' 4pm

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the result

Step 4: Crosscheck the numbers on this page with the number of your ticket

In order to claim the prizes, the winners will have to present their tickets in intact form at the West Bengal Gazettte office within 30 days of the result declaration. Winners of the lottery get the prize after the verification process is completed and taxes are deducted.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries-- Dear Bangasree Ichamati (Sunday), Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta (Monday), Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha (Tuesday), Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak (Wednesday), Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi (Thursday), Dear Bangabhumi Ajay (Friday) and Dear Bangasree Damodar (Saturday).

