Married Hyderabad priest kills 30-year-old lover due to marriage pressure, dumps body near temple

In a shocking incident, a married priest, identified as Ayyagari Sai Krishna, was booked on charges of the brutal murder of a 30-year-old woman, identified as Kuruganti Apsara. The priest reportedly dumped the woman's body in a drainage behind the Registrar's office in Telangana's Saroornagar.

The accused had reportedly gone to the police station to file a missing report, following which the incident came to light. He claimed that he had dropped Apsara at the Shamshabad bus stand as she was planning to travel to Bhadrachalam, according to an India Today report.

Sai Krishna further told the police in his complaint that she had not been responding to any calls since then and had been missing since May 3. The man claimed the woman in question was his niece.

During the probe, the police examined CCTV cameras and other technical data and grew suspicious of Sai Krishna's account. Thereafter, he was questioned by the police. During questioning, Krishna confessed to having murdered the woman.

Krishna admitted to killing Apsara because she had been pressuring him to marry her. Krishna, meanwhile, was already married and had two children. He had been involved in an extramarital affair with Apsara and as he could not comply with her demand, he resorted to murdering her.

According to the police, the accused killed Apsara in Shamshabad and then packed her body in a plastic cover before transporting it to Saroornagar, the India Today report said. He threw the body into a manhole behind the MRO Office, close to the temple where he served as the priest.

A case was registered against Sai Krishna and further investigations into the case were underway.

(With inputs from Abdul Basheer)

