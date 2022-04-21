Maruti Suzuki launches new-gen XL6 starting Rs 11.29 lakh; promises 20.97 kmpl mileage

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched the facelifted version of its six-seater multi-utility vehicle (MPV) XL6. The updated MPV gets significant updates in terms of features and specs along with a few subtle exterior updates over the outgoing model.

The facelifted XL6 is priced between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 14,55 lakh. The automaker is also offering the new car via its subscription service starting at Rs 25,499 per month.

The newly updated XL6 comes with a new generation 1.5 litre K15C 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine that churns out peak power of 75.8 kW and 136.8 Nm of torque. This new powertrain comes with a mild-hybrid system, which helps provide start/stop functionality and an integrated starter generator.

The new XL6 is available with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted paddle shifters. Maruti claims that the new XL6 offers milage of up to 20.97 kmpl in manual variant and 20.27 kmpl in automatic variant.

Bookings for the 2022 XL6 have already started earlier this month and can be booked with a token amount of Rs 11,000 either on the official Nexa website or at an authorised Nexa dealership. The company has already received nearly 36,000 bookings and is getting around 3,500 orders every day.

The new XL6 gets masculine and SUV like design features to attract the new and younger generation of consumers, said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available in three trims — Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus — and will go up against the likes of Kia Carens. The 2022 XL6 facelift will be offered in six paint schemes - Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Brave Khaki and Celestial Blue.

The updated sibling of the company’s bestselling MPV Ertiga continues to offer a pair of captain seats and individual armrests for the middle row occupants - making the XL6 strictly a six-seater. It also gets leatherette upholstery.

The car now also features a 7-inch infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, telescopic steering wheels, voice assist system along with a newly designed front grille and sports bigger and resigned two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

In addition to these features, safety features such as quad airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist and 360 View Camera are available. The car now also sports a new shark-fin antenna, roof rails and roof-mounted spoiler.