Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Delhi's Mundka

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located at Swaran Park in west Delhi's Mundka on Monday afternoon. No casualties have been reported till now and efforts are on to douse the blaze, according to fire officials.

According to media report, the fire department received a call at around 11.35 am and 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Swaran Park, Mundka. 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/ubVo69thDg - ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are still awaited.

In a separate incident, a minor fire broke out at a shop in Govindpuri early this morning. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused successfully, PTI reported.

Last month, at least seventeen people died after a massive fire broke out at a central Delhi's hotel, Arpit Palace. The hotel is located near the Gurudwara road in Karol Bagh.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

