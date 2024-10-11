Meesho announces 'Reset and Recharge' 9-day break for employees; The internet is impressed

E-commerce platform Meesho has announced a company-wide “Reset and Recharge” break for its employees, set to take place from October 26 to November 3. This initiative, now in its fourth consecutive year, has garnered significant attention and praise on social media, with users commendably recognising Meesho for "setting a strong example" in the industry.

The upcoming nine-day hiatus allows employees a complete escape from work-related communications, including meetings, emails, and Slack messages.

In a LinkedIn post, Meesho emphasised the importance of this break, stating, “No laptops, Slack messages, emails, meetings, or stand-up calls—nothing work-related for 9 days! We’re heading into our 4th consecutive company-wide 'Reset and Recharge' break from October 26th to November 3rd.”

Following a successful year that included a blockbuster sales event, Meesho expressed its dedication to employee well-being. “After the efforts put into this year and our successful Mega Blockbuster Sale, it's time to fully unplug and focus on ourselves. This break is for us to recharge our minds and bodies for a fresh and energized start to the year ahead,” the company added.

The announcement has sparked widespread approval on social media, with many users applauding the company's decision.

One user remarked, “I would like to take a moment to appreciate the decision to give a nine-day break to all the employees. In today's fast-paced world, it is easy to get caught up in the never-ending cycle of work and forget about the importance of taking a break. The decision to give a nine-day break shows that Meesho values its employees and understands the need for them to take some time off to rejuvenate and come back with a fresh perspective.”

Another user commented, "7-day break for employees? Meesho isn't just a green flag, it's a whole green forest! that's what I call dream company goals!"

A third user echoed this sentiment, stating, “I cannot even imagine this in the current hustle-type work culture across all industries. Incredible, Meesho. You guys have set an example.”