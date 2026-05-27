Meet ‘Donald Trump’: The viral Albino buffalo taking over Bangladesh’s Eid market

A rare albino buffalo with a blond tuft of hair nicknamed “Donald Trump” has become one of Bangladesh’s biggest pre-Eid attractions this year, drawing massive crowds and social media attention before its scheduled sacrifice during Eid al-Adha.

The buffalo, weighing close to 700 kg, is being raised at a farm in Narayanganj, near Dhaka. The viral buffalo was sold based on live weight at around 550 Bangladeshi taka per kilogram, pushing its value into several lakh taka.

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Despite becoming a viral celebrity, the buffalo will still be sacrificed during Eid al-Adha, with the owner saying that the religious significance of Qurbani remains more important than the fame surrounding the animal.

What made the animal go viral is its unusual appearance, cream-coloured skin, a pink nose and light golden hair that many say resembles the hairstyle of US President Donald Trump.

Videos and photos of the buffalo quickly spread across Facebook, TikTok and local media, turning it into an internet sensation.

Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said visitors have been arriving every day just to catch a glimpse of the animal. Many posed for selfies, while content creators and vloggers uploaded videos online, adding to the buzz around the buffalo.

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“My younger brother gave it the name because of the hair; people are coming from different places to see it.” Mridha told Reuters.

Caretakers said the animal was bathed multiple times a day and given special care as crowds continued to pour in. However, the attention reportedly affected its routine, with farm workers saying the buffalo had been eating less than usual.

The buffalo’s growing popularity also highlights the business side of Eid al-Adha in Bangladesh. Every year, millions of animals are traded across the country ahead of the festival, creating one of the biggest seasonal livestock markets in South Asia. Farmers often showcase unusually large or rare-looking animals to attract buyers willing to pay premium prices.