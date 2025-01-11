Meet the AI Robot Girlfriend 'ARIA' with realistic human features priced only at...

At CES 2025, American tech company Realbotix unveiled its latest innovation, Aria, an AI robot designed to serve as a female companion. Priced at $175,000 (approximately ₹1.5 crore), Aria boasts “facial expressions” and “realistic human features,” according to CNET.

The robot's appearance is customizable, allowing users to modify Aria’s face, hairstyle, and hair colour. An X user showcased Aria in a video, declaring, “MEET ARIA - THE FEMALE COMPANION ROBOT.”

Realbotix emphasises Aria's “social intelligence, customizability, and realistic human features,” with the robot engineered for companionship and intimacy. Equipped with 17 motors from the neck up, Aria can mimic mouth and eye movements. Notably, the robot uses RFID tags to recognise different facial attachments, adjusting its behaviour to align with the personality of the chosen head.

Tech firm releases life-size AI robot girlfriend that can "express emotion" and talk to you, for the "affordable" price of $175,000.



The robot, "Aria," says she is interested in meeting Tesla's Optimus Robot.



Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel says he is trying to make robots that are… pic.twitter.com/1k6byvb60M — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2025

Public reactions

Social media reactions to Aria have been mixed, ranging from fascination to concern. Comments on the unveiling video varied widely; one user remarked, “A lot for a conversation, but it’s the future of tech, I guess,” while another expressed, “Society needs help.” A third user referenced the dystopian series Westworld, stating, “Oh Dang. That’s just so weird.”

Some users took a more humorous approach, with one commenting, “Love isn't just blind. It's also pricey and robotic!” Another speculated on the future of technology, suggesting that artificial wombs might soon be a topic of discussion, particularly among celebrities.

One user in a concerned comment said, "I used to think no man would buy this, but given how much men have spent on Onlyfans hoes, I have no doubt there will be many dorks with cash lined up to buy this junk."

Another user said, "It won’t be long before we have advanced robotic companions that not only resemble pets like cats and dogs but also mimic their behavior so convincingly that they become indistinguishable from real animals. These AI-driven robotic pets will provide companionship, emotional support, and even interactive responses tailored to their owners, making them a seamless part of daily life."

Pricing and options

Aria is available in three versions: a bust model, priced at $10,000, a modular version for $150,000, and a full-standing model with a rolling base for $175,000, as reported by Hindustan Times.