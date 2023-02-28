‘Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure’: Popular host Bear Grylls shares throwback photo of 'Man vs Wild' show with PM Modi

Adventurer Bear Grylls took to Twitter to reminisce about his interview with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2019. Grylls shared a picture of himself in a blue raft while conversing with PM Modi in the Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Grylls tweeted, "Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India! @narendramodi - Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking…#India #Adventure #NeverGiveUp @discoveryplus @discoveryplusIN."

Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India! @narendramodi - Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking… 🤪☔️🌊 #India #Adventure #NeverGiveUp @discoveryplus @discoveryplusIN pic.twitter.com/9AZfRvWpKW — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 27, 2023

During the 2019 interview, PM Modi was seen exploring the wilderness and riding in a makeshift boat on a cold river with Grylls to promote a cause he held dear: protecting nature. In the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park, PM Modi braved the rain and cold and was, as Grylls put it, "a great sport."

At one point in the interview, Grylls gave PM Modi a makeshift spear as a deterrent against a potential tiger attack. PM Modi responded by saying, "My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold it [the spear] since you insist."

According to news agency PTI, PM Modi also told Grylls that nervousness was not a part of his temperament, saying, "My problem is that I have never experienced such fears. I am unable to explain to people what nervousness is and how to deal with it because my in-built temperament is very positive. I see positivity in everything. And because of that reason, I am never disappointed."

Grylls, the host of the popular television show 'Man vs Wild,' had other celebrity guests such as former American President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal on his show. Grylls had previously stated that the episode with PM Modi was the "world's biggest trending television event" with 3.6 billion social impressions.

