'Mere Covishield ke paise se Student of the Year 3 banayenge': Netizens in splits after Adar Poonawalla buys 50% stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced on Monday that Adar Poonawalla, the billionaire CEO of Serum Institute of India, is purchasing a 50 percent stake in the entertainment company for Rs 1,000 crore. This news made social media users laugh and sparked a flurry of memes about the connection between the Covid vaccine maker and Bollywood films.

A user joked on X, "Mere Covishield ke paise se Student of the Year 3 banayenge (They will make Student of the Year 3 with the money I paid for my Covishield vaccine)" Starting the meme trend, another user added, "Vaccine with Karan, Medical Student of the Year, Kabhi Covid Na Kehna, Kabhi Sui Kabhi Balgam."

Let the meme fest begin 😄

Vaccine with Karan

Medical Student of the year

Kabhi Covid Na Kehna

Kabhi sui kabhi balgam... https://t.co/Y4EKu4IMTt — nirupama kotru🍁🌈🇮🇳 (@nirupamakotru) October 21, 2024

Many users on social media called this move "a booster shot for Bollywood," noting that Adar Poonawalla's wife, Natasha, is a Bollywood socialite and a friend of Karan Johar. According to the company's announcement, Karan Johar will keep the other 50 percent stake in Dharma Productions and will continue as the executive chairman, while Apoorva Mehta will remain as the CEO.

"India's entertainment industry has experienced significant expansion, driven by surging digital penetration and a diverse audience seeking high-quality content across multiple platforms, with growing global relevance," it stated. "This strategic partnership between Serene Productions and Dharma is designed to capitalize on these opportunities by combining Dharma's rich legacy in storytelling with Adar Poonawalla's strategic acumen and resources."

The collaboration aims to improve how content is created, distributed, and how audiences engage by using advanced technologies and innovative production methods.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar. We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come," Poonawalla said in a statement.