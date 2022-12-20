'Meri zindagi ki asli kamayi...': Letter from employee's son overwhelms Vedanta's Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Resources Ltd Founder and Chairman, Anil Agarwal, one of India’s most well-known industrialists, who is known for his simplistic outlook in life, said that his biggest achievements are the well-wishes and love he receives from his employees and other people. A recent LinkedIn post put up by Agarwal’s PR Manager Aastha Tyagi shared a letter handwritten on a brown napkin by a student to the industrialist. An emotional Agarwal replied that such love he receives is his greatest achievement.

The letter written by London School of Economics student Gaurav Agrawal stated that he is the son of Mahesh Agrawal, who used to work in the audit department of Sterlite. Mahesh Agrawal, his son said, used to work in Das and Prasad Accounting Firm along with HP Patodia and GD Agarwal. Gaurav Agrawal said that he has come from Kolkata and sought Anil Agarwal’s guidance forever.

Aastha Tyagi, who posted the letter on social media, said in the “world of Instagram stories and WhatsApp messages” Gaurav Agrawal wrote a letter to her boss, Anil Agarwal.

Aastha Tyagi's post on Anil Agarwal

“Gaurav's father worked with us for 14 years. To this day, you can feel how much he values being a part of the Vedanta family...It's always so surreal meeting people who have worked with Chairman speak so highly of him. If there is one thing that I have learned from my boss is that kindness never goes out of style,” she wrote.

In an emotional reply to her post, Anil Agarwal said, “Gaurav se milkar mera dil bhar aaya...meri zindagi ki asli kamayi yeh pyar hi hai jo mujhe aap sab se milta hai..” (Meeting Gaurav made my heart full…the love that I receive from you all is the actual earning of my life)

In a recent post, Agarwal had said his father’s boss was his first mentor and then his schoolteacher and finally the youngsters who keep teaching him something new everyday. “As someone who grew up in rural India with just basic knowledge of duniyadaari, I found my first mentor in my babuji’s boss, second in my schoolteacher, and now, in all of you, the youngsters who teach me something new every day,” he said in the post.

Also read: ‘My first mentor was my babuji's boss’: What Vedanta's Anil Agarwal told London School of Economics' students

Also read: ‘Jaise doodh mein cheeni’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal reveals trick on business expansion