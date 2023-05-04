Messi reportedly set for lucrative Rs 3,620 crore transfer to Saudi Arabian club as PSG cancels contract

Recent reports from France suggest that Lionel Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will not be renewed, sparking rumours of a lucrative transfer to a Saudi Arabian club for next season. After Lionel Messi made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, PSG reportedly suspended him for two weeks and opted not to renew his contract for a third season, according to French sports newspaper L'Equipe.

Messi, who is a Saudi ambassador for tourism, is expected to follow in the footsteps of his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo and sign a deal with a Saudi club. Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in December 2022, in a move that reportedly doubled his annual playing salary, making him the highest-paid athlete in the world.

It is anticipated that any deal for Messi would surpass Ronaldo’s, and Al-Hilal has emerged as his most likely destination. During a recent game against Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal fans chanted Messi’s name and waved his shirts. On Wednesday, The Daily Telegraph stated that Lionel Messi's representatives were reportedly negotiating with Al-Hilal for a yearly contract worth approximately 400 million euros (Rs 3,620 crore).

However, neither Al-Hilal nor PSG have yet confirmed the reports.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb confirmed Messi's visit to the Kingdom, writing on his Twitter account: "I am happy to welcome Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel Messi and his family on his second vacation in Saudi. Welcome Messi to Diriyah, the land of traditions, heritage and history. Leo Messi, his wife Antonella and his sons Mateo and Ciro had an enjoyable tour where they learned about the history of Saudi and met its generous and hospitable people in At-Turaif."