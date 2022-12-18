Messi scores a goal in World Cup Final against France

Argentina took a well-deserved lead after Lionel Messi converted a penalty. Argentina and France have both recently reached World Cup finals. While Argentina lost the 2014 final to Germany, France defeated Croatia in the 2018 final.

Messi scored Argentina's sixth goal of the World Cup in Qatar, converting from the penalty spot after Angel Di Maria was tripped inside the box by Ousmane Dembele in the 23rd minute.

In Argentina's opening World Cup game against Saudi Arabia, he scored his first goal. Against Mexico, he scored his second goal. Messi scored his third goal in the Round of 16 match against Australia.

Lineups: Argentina XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Di María, Messi, Álvarez; France XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé