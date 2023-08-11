'Met everyone's favourite superhero': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal meets Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds; see post

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal recently met entrepreneur and actor Ryan Reynolds and revealed that he is extremely passionate about child welfare initiatives. Sharing a picture with Reynolds, the industrialist mentioned that the Canadian actor took a keen interest in knowing about "Nand Ghar", Vedanta's flagship programme aimed at transforming the lives of women and children across anganwadis in India.

"I met everyone's favorite superhero recently. Ryan Reynolds ko kaun nahin janta (who does not know Ryan Reynolds?). I heard a lot about him being one of the nicest people. Unse milkar jaana how similar our values are (I realised after meeting him how similar our values are)," Agarwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"He is extremely passionate about child welfare initiatives and was interested in our @Nandghar. I told him how I myself have experienced hunger as a child, and that my dream is that no child in my country should go to bed hungry," the post further read.

The Vedanta boss further stated that Ryan Reynolds was happy to see how the Vedanta Group has developed a well-researched first-of-its kind millet nutribar to provide a tasty healthy supplement for children and to fight malnourishment.

"Many philanthropists today understand the importance of working in India and want to collaborate on social causes - especially empowering women and children. We must leverage this. Isse hum global expertise ko iss sector mein laa payenge (through this, we will be able to bring global expertise in this sector) and we will also be able to create best practices that will influence the world for years to come."

I met everyone's favorite superhero recently.. Ryan Reynolds ko kaun nahin janta.. I heard a lot about him being one of the nicest people... unse milkar jaana how similar our values are…



He is extremely passionate about child welfare initiatives and was interested in our… pic.twitter.com/PTXu2RTcyq — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) August 11, 2023

Earlier this year, the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the philanthropic arm of Vedanta launched a millet nutribar distribution initiative to make India healthy and nutritious that has been coordinated with the government's commitment to promoting the production and consumption of millet in the country.

Under this initiative, it was announced that the AAF would distribute nutribars to almost 50,000 children daily across 1,400 Anganwadi centers including Nand Ghars.

Agarwal's Vedanta is a global natural resources and technology conglomerate operating across India, South Africa, Liberia and Namibia.