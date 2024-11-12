'Met him at Kapil Sharma's show... inspiring': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal sponsors boxer Neeraj Goyat

In an exciting announcement today on social media platform X, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that the company will serve as the official sponsor for Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat. Goyat is set to compete in the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, which will be streamed on Netflix.

Goyal expressed his admiration for Goyat’s journey, describing it as inspiring after their recent meeting on the popular television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In his post, Goyal stated, “Zomato is excited to back @GoyatNeeraj as he makes India proud on a global stage. We are thrilled to be a small part of Neeraj’s journey, as his official sponsors. Rooting for him. Punch up, brother.”

The sponsorship has sparked renewed interest in Goyat, who is recognised as a trailblazer in Indian boxing due to his resilience and notable achievements in the sport.

Who is Neeraj Goyat?

Neeraj Goyat, hailing from Karnal, Haryana, began his boxing career in 2006 and gained prominence in 2008 by winning gold at the Youth National Tournament. He made history as the first Indian boxer to be ranked in the WBC World Rankings for three consecutive years from 2015 to 2017, following his victories in three WBC Asia titles.

Goyat faced a significant setback in 2019 when a severe car accident forced him to withdraw from a high-profile match against British boxer Amir Khan. However, he made a remarkable comeback, capturing international attention by publicly challenging social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul, which garnered millions of views and comments.

In addition to his boxing career, Goyat has appeared in music videos and has trained Bollywood stars like Farhan Akhtar for boxing scenes in films.

The much-anticipated match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is scheduled for Friday, November 15. Originally set for July 20, the bout was postponed due to a medical issue that affected Tyson's training.

How & where to watch Goyat's match?

- Date: Friday, November 15

- Time: Ring walk time to be announced (full event begins at 8 pm ET)

- Streaming: Available exclusively on Netflix