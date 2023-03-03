Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates gives ‘Tadka’ to Khichdi with Union minister Smriti Irani

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates seems to enjoy his visit to India. Apart from having several commitments, Gates took time out to show off his culinary skills. He was recently cooking millet khichdi (porridge) with Union Minister Smriti Irani at a program focused on ‘Empowerment through nourishment campaign’.

Irani shared the video on Twitter which showed Gates standing next to her and assisting with the preparation of tadka for the khichdi. The video also showed the philanthropist mixing ingredients needed for khichdi and then tasting it.

“Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi," Irani tweeted.

Union Minister Smriti Irani praised Bill Gates' spirit to do something out of his comfort zone and she had never seen someone before who is more enthusiastic than him for the Indian food ‘Khichdi’.

The post garnered huge likes and comments. “Minister Irani did make a wonderful host...one can see how comfortable Mr. Gates is in trying the tadka-preparation and then tasting the khichdi. Nice video. Credit to Team-Modi 's top stalwarts who easily strike a good-rapport with visiting dignitaries," wrote one user.

“Bill Gates announces mandatory khichdi for Microsoft employees,” another one commented. “Finally added the flavour to Khichdi. Khichdi is all about the final step of tadka. How humble of our union minister Mrs Smriti Z Irani and World's Business Icon Mr. Bill Gates to be so grounded and nailed the tadka for a perfect Kichidi,” a third user commented.

Bill Gates recently met Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and talked at length about strengthening their joint efforts in the areas of health, diagnostics, and nutrition.

Even industrialist Anand Mahindra also shared a photo with Gates saying that they have spoken at length on how to collaborate to “multiply social impact”.

