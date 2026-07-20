Midnight munchies to 1am cravings: Here's what India ordered during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final 

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final didn't just keep millions of Indians awake into the early hours — it also triggered a wave of late-night grocery orders. As fans settled in for the midnight kick-off, shopping carts filled with chips, instant noodles, popcorn and refreshing beverages, turning living rooms into mini watch parties.

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According to data released by Instamart, late-night orders during the World Cup final were significantly higher than a typical Sunday, with customers placing larger orders, indicating they were stocking up for the entire match rather than making quick top-up purchases.

Football fever spread beyond the metros

While major cities remained active, some of the sharpest spikes in orders came from smaller football-loving towns. Hosur recorded the highest increase in finals-night orders, with demand jumping 41.9% over a regular weekend.

Other cities that saw notable growth included Tirunelveli, Jodhpur, Sonipat, Roorkee, Kozhikode, Lonavala, Palakkad, Guwahati and Bilaspur. Bengaluru, meanwhile, registered some of the highest basket values, suggesting many fans were ordering for group screenings and house parties.

Instant noodles became the match-night meal

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For viewers unwilling to leave the television even for a few minutes, instant noodles emerged as the clear favourite among ready-to-eat meals. The quick preparation time made them the ideal option for fans determined not to miss any of the on-field action.

Chips & namkeen remained favourite pairing

Classic match-night snacks continued to dominate shopping carts. Chips and namkeen remained the most popular football companions, while popcorn, cakes and cream biscuits rounded out the watch-party menu.

On the beverage front, consumers showed a growing preference for lighter alternatives alongside traditional soft drinks. Iced tea and kombucha recorded the fastest growth, with orders surging 147% compared with a regular Sunday. Other better-for-you beverages also witnessed strong demand during the late-night event.

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Biggest hunger rush came in the second half

Shopping activity continued well after kick-off instead of slowing down. Orders kept rising through the first half before reaching their biggest surge during the second half of the match, between 1:31am and 2:15am, reflecting viewers' midnight cravings as the game reached its decisive moments.

The data highlights how major sporting events are increasingly shaping consumer behaviour in India's rapidly expanding quick-commerce market, with fans relying on instant deliveries to keep watch parties stocked until the final whistle.