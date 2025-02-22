‘Miles to go’: Financial planner’s post on India’s wealth gap sparks debate on income disparity

India has "miles to go" in wealth creation compared to other Asian nations, financial planner D. Muthukrishnan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Drawing a stark comparison, he noted that while 7% of Indians own passports, only 1% travel internationally.

“The total luxury car owners in India, including brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, is estimated at just 0.5 million — only 0.03% of the population. In Thailand, the ownership rate is 5%. Do you know that 53% of Thais own a car, while in India, it’s only 7%? We've miles and miles to go,” he wrote.

Related Articles

His post resonated with many, sparking discussions on India's low per capita income, high taxes, and inadequate infrastructure.

"Ridiculous taxes, pathetic roads, and insane duties have stopped us from getting solid products! Hopefully, duty reductions will uplift the auto sector. I don’t care about protecting the domestic industry if it’s not competitive — let the free market decide,” one user commented.

Another pointed out that the issue extends beyond affordability. “India’s low international travel and luxury car ownership rates aren’t just about income gaps. They are deeply structural — linked to urban planning, taxation, and social mobility.”

Some users emphasized the need for higher incomes before expecting increased spending. “Before that, we need to raise our per capita income from $2,900. If we exclude the top 30 million people, it drops to just $600. Unless income grows, spending won’t either. But as a capitalist, I’m bullish on banks — they fill the gap for aspiring India through formal credit,” one person wrote.

Another urged a focus on India's lower-income population: “The rich will take care of themselves. The poor, earning less than $1,000–$1,500 GDP, need support. They have limited resources and reach.”

While some saw these statistics as alarming, others viewed them as a call to action. “India’s potential is massive, but the gap is real. From passports to luxury cars, the numbers tell a story of untapped growth. Let’s bridge the divide step by step, mile by mile,” one user said.