Military station shooting: Bathinda Police arrests Army jawan, to address media at 12 pm

The Bathinda police have arrested an Army jawan in the military station firing incident that claimed the lives of four jawans. The police will hold a press conference at 12:00 pm. The four jawans were killed in an early morning firing incident that took place in Bathinda Military Station located in Punjab last week. The development comes after the police questioned four jawans in connection with the case.

The police registered an FIR against two unidentified men. They reportedly wore white kurta pyjamas and carried a rifle and an axe at the time of the incident. The incident took place at around 4:35 am when the jawans were sleeping near the barracks behind the officers’ mess. A search operation was launched soon after the incident.

The Indian Army said in a statement, “A firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed.”

Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police SPS Parmar ruled out a terror angle in the case. He said, “It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident.” The Punjab Police also said that an Insas rifle with 28 cartridges went missing about two days before the incident.

The slain jawans were identified as Kamalesh R Kumar (24), Sagar Banne (25), Santosh M Nagaral (25), and Yogesh Kumar J (24) of the Indian Army’s 80 Medium Regiment, an artillery unit.

