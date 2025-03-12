Mohandas Pai slams Bengaluru’s 'Chaar Jam Yatra,' calls city's traffic a ‘sad joke’ traffic

Bengaluru’s traffic woes have once again turned into an online spectacle. A viral post advertising a satirical "4-day, 3-night Bangalore Tourism" package highlighted the city's most traffic-jammed points—Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, Marathahalli, and HSR Layout—as if they were sightseeing destinations.

Former Infosys executive Mohandas Pai shared the image on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his frustration with the city's infrastructure. Calling it “a sad joke on Bengaluru,” he wrote, “At least we have a sense of humour about our suffering and an uncaring government.”

Social media reacts: Humor or criticism?

The viral post triggered mixed reactions online. Some users appreciated the humour, while others saw it as another round of criticism from Pai.

One user took issue with the language of the post, saying, “Joke is not sad per se, but the fact that it's not written in Kannada might upset many!”

Another user suggested, "If we are to solve traffic problem! 25 prominent or IT people committe. Headed by you ! 1. Comprehensive plan for roads just 2 roads for itpl , how onnearth did end like this for 6lk people. Just 4 lanes? 2. Metro 3. Flyover, roads. 4. Ring road 5. New loc for industries"

Others questioned Pai’s repeated critiques without offering solutions. “You have been posting so many rants... What is your solution to Bengaluru’s traffic problems? Build tunnels, elevated roads, flyovers, underpasses? Please come up with some practical suggestions, would be far more useful."

Meeting with Karnataka’s deputy CM

Amid the online debate, Pai recently met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to discuss Bengaluru’s urban challenges.

According to ANI, Pai, who is also the chairman of Manipal Global Education Services, visited Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pai emphasized the need for comprehensive development.

"Bengaluru is a great city, a global city, and a science city. We need better footpaths, roads, and metro expansion. DK Shivakumar assured us that significant development would occur within six months. We are confident that our concerns will be addressed," he stated.