‘Mondayest Monday ever’: Netizens ask for holiday to mourn India’s World Cup final loss

Many X users wished for a break on Monday to recover from India's World Cup final defeat on Sunday.

Following India's loss to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final, social media was flooded with requests for a "Mondayest Monday ever" in order to mourn the defeat.

The hashtag #MondayestMondayEver quickly gained traction on Twitter, with many users calling for a national holiday to give fans time to process their disappointment.

"I need a Mondayest Monday ever to recover from this heartbreaking loss," one user wrote on X.

Another wrote, "This loss has left me feeling so down. I can't even think about going to work tomorrow. #MondayestMondayEver"

Ayushi Mishra, an X user, while expressing his sentiment, shared,"Monday aur World Cup haarne ka dukh jhela nahi ja raha (cannot bear the pain of Monday and losing the World Cup), a petition to declare a national cry holiday today."

"Dear BCCI and ICC or whoever is in charge of the World Cup, next time please schedule the final on a Saturday. Win or loss, it at least gives us a day to recover. Already we dread Mondays. This one is going to be especially hard," another user wrote.

"I am still coming to grips with the loss," one X user suggested of a structural change. Better to have the best of 3 finals like the Australian tri-series. One bad day cannot take the shine off the best side!"

"Monday is already bad as it is. Now, the office is gloom and sad for the loss. Very depressing. Keep it on Saturday,” came another plea.

"Monday ❌ Mourning Day ✔️18th birthday ruined Kaise batau World Cup gift me chahiye tha aur kuch nahi 😫," a user wrote.

Famous companies and celebrities have also gone to social media to show their love, respect, and admiration for Team India following their loss to Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India's undefeated streak at the cricket tournament came to a shocking end with a six-wicket defeat to six-time champions Australia. The Men in Blue were left shattered as the Aussies reached the target with 42 balls to spare. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and speedster Mohammed Siraj were witnessed in tears after the episode

India put up a respectable 240 runs from 50 overs, spearheaded by KL Rahul's sublime 66 off 107 balls. Virat Kohli contributed with a gritty 54, with Rohit Sharma providing a fiery start, scoring a quick 47 off 31 balls. However, their efforts were insufficient to stop the Australian juggernaut.

Also Read: OpenAI Coup: Sam Altman to lead new AI team in Microsoft, says CEO Satya Nadella

Published on: Nov 20, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
