Monsoon 2023 update: IMD issues orange alert for these places till July 20, flash flood alert sounded for next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Palghar and other parts of Maharashtra till July 20. The weather office has also given a heavy rainfall warning for the Palghar district. Intensity of rainfall is likely to increase between July 19 and July 20 in the district and most areas have been warned of heavy to very heavy rain, as per the Palghar Collector Office.

The Met department also predicted extremely heavy rainfall for Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on July 19 with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next five days. It also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Mumbai city and its suburban areas on July 18-19.

Besides this, the weather office also issued an orange alert for east Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 18. Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall has also been predicted for Telangana on the same day.

While Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 18-19, similar weather conditions are likely in coastal Karnataka from July 18-22.

Telangana and Gujarat are also very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 19-20. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue in Gujarat till July 22. Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy downpour from July 21-22.

The weather office warned of risks of localised flooding and advised people to avoid areas prone to water logging and to stay away from vulnerable structures.

Moreover, the Met Department also issued a flash flood warning for parts of Himachal Pradesh, southern parts of Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh, Uttarakhand, west Madhya Pradesh adjoining east Rajasthan, and Konkan and Goa adjoining southern parts of Gujarat region and Saurashtra & Kutch during the next 24 hours.

“Surface runoff/ inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours,” IMD’s flash flood warning read.

