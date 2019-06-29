Monsoon likely to hit Delhi-NCR after July 3; heavy rain lashes Mumbai

Delhi weather update: The national capital could see relief from the scorching heat after Sunday, suggest weather experts. With the temperature rising above 43 degree Celsius in Delhi, which is 8 degrees above the normal level, people have been experiencing extreme heat wave for the past one month. While wind flow starts moving towards the central and north India around June 29, this time it could be delayed by a day or two. By this estimate, monsoon arrival in the Delhi-NCR areas is expected around July 3, suggest experts, adding that the monsoon would first touch the NCR areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said a low-pressure area is very likely to form over north the Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around June 30, which is likely to become "more marked and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours". The department added the conditions were likely to become favourable for further advance of southeast Monsoon into remaining parts of central India and some more parts of west & northwest India during 1st-3rd July.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in some parts of Delhi remained 43 degree Celsius on Saturday, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 32 degree Celsius. Humidity was recorded between 26-69 per cent.

Also, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Although the rains did not much affect the normal life in the city, at least five persons were injured in rain-related incidents, officials told PTI. The suburban local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai, remained largely unaffected and were running as per their schedule, reported the news agency. However, in view of IMD's heavy rainfall forecast, the Central Railway (CR) cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune.

The weather department predicted rains in Mumbai, Thane and the coastal areas on Saturday. Latest satellite images showed active monsoon conditions over the west coast with deep westerlies, it said. In the last 24 hours, Colaba observatory recorded 81.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 234.8 mm rainfall.

