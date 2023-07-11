Monsoon mayhem: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark, schools closed today 

The water level of Delhi’s Yamuna River has breached the danger mark of 206.32 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The highest water level of Yamuna River was at 207.49 metres, recorded in 1978. Due to this, railways and traffic movement has been stopped at the Old Railway Bridge as a precautionary measure.

The rail traffic movement over the Old Yamuna bridge has been temporarily suspended since 6 am as water level touched the danger mark due to release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, Northern Railway said.

Delhi | At 8 am today, water level of River Yamuna recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge, flowing above the danger level. The highest flood level of the river in Delhi is 207.49 metres.



As a precautionary measure, Railway and traffic movement on Old Railway Bridge has… pic.twitter.com/V9qjGHKLLj — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023 #WATCH | Haryana | Water level of Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar rises, houses located along the floodplains damaged. pic.twitter.com/LnRRRLKEo2 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the waterlogging situation and rising water levels of the Yamuna River. The meeting was attended by Delhi government ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi and officials concerned.

After this meeting, Kejriwal said there is no threat of flooding in the national capital as of now. He also accepted that Delhi’s drainage system was not ready to handle the unprecedented rainfall, which led to massive traffic snarls and inundation in low-lying areas.

The diplomatic enclave in Chanakyapuri housing foreign missions and other parts of Delhi housing VIPs were also inundated. The inclement weather in Delhi affected trains, flights and buses. Around 24 trains on the Delhi-Ambala route were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather conditions, as per the Northern Railway.

Northern Railway General Manager Shobhan Chaudhari said: “Around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled following inclement weather in North India… It is not possible to give an estimate of monetary loss right now”.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday and a downpour for the entire week till July 16 in the national capital. In view of the rainfall situation in Delhi, the government has directed all government and private schools in the national capital to close schools for students from nursery to class 5 till July 11.

The Delhi government circular said: “A holiday has been declared on July 11 for students from nursery to class 5 in all government and government-aided schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE)”.

